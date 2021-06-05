At $3.87 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is Worth A Gamble

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares stood at 730,294 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NR share’s 52-week high remains $4.08, putting it -5.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $352.01 Million, with an average of 493.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 768.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.00- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.84%, and 23.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.56%. Short interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw shorts transact 1.44 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 29.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NR has been trading 29.2% off suggested target high and 29.2% from its likely low.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newpark Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares are +133.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.08% against 34.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70% this quarter before jumping 90.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $132.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $110.15 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -520.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Newpark Resources, Inc. insiders hold 3.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.14% of the shares at 74.5% float percentage. In total, 151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.01 Million shares (or 14.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.86 Million shares, or about 7.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.17 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,670,520 shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $6.86 Million.