At $17.9 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is Worth A Gamble

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s traded shares stood at 449,296 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.9, to imply a decline of -6.04% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The ITOS share’s 52-week high remains $47.61, putting it -165.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.43. The company has a valuation of $668.73 Million, with an average of 441.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

After registering a -6.04% downside in the last session, iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.80 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 17.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.27%, and -22.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -47.07%. Short interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw shorts transact 1.93 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.8, implying an increase of 155.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITOS has been trading 190.5% off suggested target high and 106.7% from its likely low.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -55.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.31% of the shares at 87.93% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.42 Million shares (or 12.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $150.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boxer Capital, LLC with 4.35 Million shares, or about 12.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $148.51 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 716,510 shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 461.65 Thousand, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about $15.78 Million.