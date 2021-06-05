At $1.69 electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) is Worth A Gamble

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s traded shares stood at 515,164 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply a decline of -2.87% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ECOR share’s 52-week high remains $3.63, putting it -114.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $82.03 Million, with an average of 341.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 863.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for electroCore, Inc. (ECOR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ECOR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) trade information

After registering a -2.87% downside in the last session, electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.8 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.74%, and -5.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 8.33%. Short interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw shorts transact 922.32 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 107.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ECOR has been trading 166.27% off suggested target high and 77.51% from its likely low.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing electroCore, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) shares are +5.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.42% against 16.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.4% this quarter before falling -10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $860Million and $1.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.5% before jumping 47.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s Major holders

electroCore, Inc. insiders hold 27.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.55% of the shares at 22.95% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.44 Million shares (or 2.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.26 Million shares, or about 2.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.96 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 814,243 shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 347.81 Thousand, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about $542.58 Thousand.