At $1.29 Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) is Worth A Gamble

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s traded shares stood at 489,152 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GAU share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -64.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $287.64 Million, with an average of 808.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GAU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.87, implying an increase of 44.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.24 and $2.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GAU has been trading 117.05% off suggested target high and -3.88% from its likely low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 134.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Galiano Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.26% of the shares at 47.35% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.01 Million shares (or 12.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sun Valley Gold LLC with 23.72 Million shares, or about 10.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.8 Million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 9,572,375 shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.16 Million, or 4.08% of the shares, all valued at about $10.26 Million.