At $0.53 Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is Worth A Gamble

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 753,733 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply a decline of 0.3% or $0 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -133.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $73.16 Million, with an average of 720.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information
After registering a 0.3% upside in the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.569 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 6.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and -3.71% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 13.54%. Short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) saw shorts transact 1.12 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.1, implying an increase of 107.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.1 and $1.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU has been trading 107.55% off suggested target high and 107.55% from its likely low.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders
Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 4.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.28% of the shares at 6.55% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.44 Million shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.22 Million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.04 Million.
We also have Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF holds roughly 2,457,764 shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $10.19 Thousand.