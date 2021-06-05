Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) up 748.54% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s traded shares stood at 827,340 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.98, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $3.33 in intraday trading. The ANVS share’s 52-week high remains $97.97, putting it -53.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.83. The company has a valuation of $444.49 Million, with an average of 3.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the last session, Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.30 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 4.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.45%, and 196.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 748.54%. Short interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) saw shorts transact 161.56 Million shares and set a 149.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45, implying a decline of -29.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANVS has been trading -29.67% off suggested target high and -29.67% from its likely low.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -498.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

Annovis Bio, Inc. insiders hold 40.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.72% of the shares at 31.42% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 463.8 Thousand shares (or 6.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 119.54 Thousand shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $901.32 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 18,323 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $468.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.98 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $178.53 Thousand.