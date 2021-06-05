Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s traded shares stood at 511,153 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.38, to imply a decline of -0.18% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AGC share’s 52-week high remains $18.11, putting it -59.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.79. The company has a valuation of $711.25 Million, with an average of 599.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.15 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 6.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.21%, and -12.46% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.51%. Short interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw shorts transact 6.04 Million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Altimeter Growth Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.86% of the shares at 24.86% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JS Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clearlake Capital Group, LP with 2.5 Million shares, or about 5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.15 Million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 18,881 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.91 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $210.56 Thousand.