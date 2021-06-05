After This Week’s 8.4% Gain in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA), We Just Learned Something New

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s traded shares stood at 498,161 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.19, to imply an increase of 10.04% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The TARA share’s 52-week high remains $59, putting it -479% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.54. The company has a valuation of $114.42 Million, with an average of 46.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.01.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) trade information

After registering a 10.04% upside in the last session, Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.10 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 8.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.4%, and -2.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.91%. Short interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw shorts transact 285.71 Million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.2, implying an increase of 304.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TARA has been trading 390.68% off suggested target high and 214.03% from its likely low.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s Major holders

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 15.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.59% of the shares at 86.91% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Opaleye Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 22.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 782.67 Thousand shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $18.95 Million.

We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 264,464 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 145.5 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $2.62 Million.