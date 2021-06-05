After This Week’s 5.54% Gain in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE), We Just Learned Something New

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PAE Incorporated (PAE), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.5, implying an increase of 54.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAE has been trading 82.65% off suggested target high and 19.86% from its likely low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $761.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $782.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $617.98 Million and $671.99 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.3% before jumping 16.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 514% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Major holders

PAE Incorporated insiders hold 9.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.48% of the shares at 96.37% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.92 Million shares (or 22.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. with 8.13 Million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $73.37 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAE Incorporated (PAE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 4,612,257 shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $19.09 Million.