After This Week’s -4.92% Fall in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN), We Just Learned Something New

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s traded shares stood at 536,971 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply an increase of 0.4% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The WRN share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -12.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $335.97 Million, with an average of 2.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 925.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WRN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

After registering a 0.4% upside in the last session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.83- this Friday, May 28, jumping 11.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.92%, and 65.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 104.07%. Short interest in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) saw shorts transact 415.64 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.83, implying an increase of 12.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.48 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRN has been trading 19.52% off suggested target high and -1.2% from its likely low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

Western Copper and Gold Corporation insiders hold 8.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.85% of the shares at 15.16% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.11 Million shares (or 5.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Claret Asset Management Corp with 3.7 Million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.66 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 7,114,600 shares. This is just over 5.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 Million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about $2.82 Million.