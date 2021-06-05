After This Week’s 2.7% Gain in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), We Just Learned Something New

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s traded shares stood at 449,125 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.65, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The NPTN share’s 52-week high remains $14.14, putting it -32.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.75. The company has a valuation of $546.66 Million, with an average of 472.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 903.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NPTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside in the last session, NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.68 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.7%, and 23.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.16%. Short interest in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) saw shorts transact 2.59 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.95, implying an increase of 30.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NPTN has been trading 50.23% off suggested target high and 3.29% from its likely low.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NeoPhotonics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) shares are +29.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -212.9% against 1.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -243.8% this quarter before falling -145.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -22.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $62.42 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $99.5 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -37.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s Major holders

NeoPhotonics Corporation insiders hold 2.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.57% of the shares at 89.05% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.8 Million shares (or 7.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.76 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.92 Million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 1,836,821 shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about $15.71 Million.