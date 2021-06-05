After This Week’s 17.94% Gain in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST), We Just Learned Something New

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s traded shares stood at 332,866 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply an increase of 6.55% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The EAST share’s 52-week high remains $3.29, putting it -6.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $38.72 Million, with an average of 465.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EAST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

After registering a 6.55% upside in the last session, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.18- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.94%, and 76.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 141.41%. Short interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw shorts transact 18.03 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 94.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EAST has been trading 94.17% off suggested target high and 94.17% from its likely low.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eastside Distilling, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) shares are +96.82% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.4% this quarter before jumping 63.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.16 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.59 Million and $4.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.6% before jumping 3.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Eastside Distilling, Inc. insiders hold 13.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.69% of the shares at 20.43% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 472.23 Thousand shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $604.45 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARS Investment Partners, LLC with 360.91 Thousand shares, or about 5.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $461.97 Thousand.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 256,800 shares. This is just over 4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $328.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 144.33 Thousand, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $184.74 Thousand.