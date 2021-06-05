After This Week’s -0.08% Fall in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), We Just Learned Something New

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares stood at 409,131 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $97.55, to imply a decline of -2.44% or -$2.44 in intraday trading. The IRBT share’s 52-week high remains $197.4, putting it -102.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.55. The company has a valuation of $2.77 Billion, with an average of 469.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for iRobot Corporation (IRBT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IRBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the last session, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $106.6 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 8.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.08%, and 1.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.5%. Short interest in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw shorts transact 4.77 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.8, implying an increase of 28.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $104 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRBT has been trading 53.77% off suggested target high and 6.61% from its likely low.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iRobot Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares are +25.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.4% against 26.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66% this quarter before falling -40.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $356.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $444.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $279.88 Million and $413.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.2% before jumping 7.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

iRobot Corporation insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.93% of the shares at 102.84% float percentage. In total, 420 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.99 Million shares (or 17.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $400.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.09 Million shares, or about 10.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $248.44 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,879,590 shares. This is just over 6.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $229.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 Million, or 5.53% of the shares, all valued at about $191.93 Million.