After Surging 7.09% During Past Week, Is Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Still A Buy?

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s traded shares stood at 330,610 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.08, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ERII share’s 52-week high remains $22.42, putting it -11.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.69. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 377.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.17 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.09%, and -5.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.21%. Short interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.33, implying an increase of 11.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERII has been trading 14.54% off suggested target high and 4.58% from its likely low.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Recovery, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) shares are +81.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60% against 5.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -97% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $22.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.72 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 139.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s Major holders

Energy Recovery, Inc. insiders hold 27.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.41% of the shares at 77.59% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trigran Investments Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.05 Million shares (or 7.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.69 Million shares, or about 6.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $67.62 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,360,706 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 969.1 Thousand, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $17.77 Million.