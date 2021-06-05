After Surging 3.48% During Past Week, Is Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) Still A Buy?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s traded shares stood at 448,272 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.59, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The VRRM share’s 52-week high remains $15.66, putting it -7.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $2.37 Billion, with an average of 905.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VRRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.73 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and -2.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.72%. Short interest in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw shorts transact 6.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.29, implying an increase of 18.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRRM has been trading 30.23% off suggested target high and 2.81% from its likely low.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verra Mobility Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares are +13.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.92% against 8.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 140% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $109.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $136.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.81 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -126.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.99% annually.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Major holders

Verra Mobility Corporation insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.3% of the shares at 100.14% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.24 Million shares (or 14.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.21 Million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $163.92 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,657,792 shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $43.82 Million.