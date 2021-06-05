After Surging 20.06% During Past Week, Is DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Still A Buy?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s traded shares stood at 435,945 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.99, to imply an increase of 8% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The DRIO share’s 52-week high remains $31.85, putting it -59.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.55. The company has a valuation of $309.35 Million, with an average of 245.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DRIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

After registering a 8% upside in the last session, DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.28 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.06%, and -0.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.89%. Short interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw shorts transact 564.29 Million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.41, implying an increase of 42.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.25 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRIO has been trading 75.09% off suggested target high and -23.71% from its likely low.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DarioHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares are +62.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.45% against 19.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25% this quarter before falling -12.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 196.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.55 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 228.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

DarioHealth Corp. insiders hold 13.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.65% of the shares at 16.99% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 594.22 Thousand shares (or 3.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 406.07 Thousand shares, or about 2.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.8 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 271,619 shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 98.96 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $1.41 Million.