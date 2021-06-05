After Surging 2.73% During Past Week, Is Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Still A Buy?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 527,893 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -420.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.745. The company has a valuation of $83.7 Million, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LGHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.43- this Friday, May 28, jumping 7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.73%, and -7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.1%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -170% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.15% of the shares at 5.41% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Symmetry Peak Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 309.93 Thousand shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 194.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $859.44 Thousand.