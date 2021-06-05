After Surging 1.08% During Past Week, Is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Still A Buy?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares stood at 303,352 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.57, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The EGLX share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -35.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $762.24 Million, with an average of 269.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 394.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EGLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 87.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGLX has been trading 113.09% off suggested target high and 75.04% from its likely low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 1,389,800 shares. This is just over 1.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 422.24 Thousand, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about $3.15 Million.