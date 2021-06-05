After Sinking -4.68% During Past Week, Is Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Still A Buy? – Marketing Sentinel

After Sinking -4.68% During Past Week, Is Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Still A Buy?

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 832,927 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.07, to imply a decline of -10.15% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $10, putting it -145.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.37. The company has a valuation of $41.06 Million, with an average of 55.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a -10.15% downside in the last session, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.78- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 14.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.68%, and -4.24% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 14.33%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 178.42 Million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 108.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBLA has been trading 121.13% off suggested target high and 96.56% from its likely low.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 18.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.07% of the shares at 12.34% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 184Thousand shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $726.8 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 89.73 Thousand shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $319.44 Thousand.

