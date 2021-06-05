After Sinking -2.59% During Past Week, Is Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Still A Buy?

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 764,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $225.88, to imply an increase of 2.04% or $4.51 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $262.4, putting it -16.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $160.01. The company has a valuation of $56.48 Billion, with an average of 1.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TEAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a 2.04% upside in the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $239.2 this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.59%, and 0.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.42%. Short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw shorts transact 5.71 Million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $272, implying an increase of 20.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200 and $350 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEAM has been trading 54.95% off suggested target high and -11.46% from its likely low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are -0.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.65% against 0.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28% this quarter before jumping 3.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $524.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $541.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $430.48 Million and $440.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.7% before jumping 23% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.23% of the shares at 94.38% float percentage. In total, 791 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.38 Million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.82 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.5 Million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.58 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3,542,425 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $746.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $632.31 Million.