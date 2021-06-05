Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares stood at 856,784 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.52, to imply a decline of -4.35% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The AMTX share’s 52-week high remains $27.44, putting it -119.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $393.31 Million, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aemetis, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) shares are +451.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0% against 19%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -560% this quarter before jumping 22% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $53.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.82 Million and $40.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.4% before jumping 48.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis, Inc. insiders hold 7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.97% of the shares at 60.18% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.84 Million shares (or 5.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.77 Million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $43.47 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,582,964 shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 460.06 Thousand, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about $11.28 Million.