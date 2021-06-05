1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Could Grow By 77.02% Or More

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares stood at 722,486 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.59, to imply a decline of -1.98% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The ONEM share’s 52-week high remains $59.82, putting it -68.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.4. The company has a valuation of $5.18 Billion, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONEM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the last session, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.16 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.14%, and -15.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.47%. Short interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw shorts transact 10.65 Million shares and set a 9.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.85, implying an increase of 42.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONEM has been trading 77.02% off suggested target high and 15.2% from its likely low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1Life Healthcare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares are +2.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.8% this quarter before falling -46.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $116Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $118.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78Million and $86.18 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.7% before jumping 37.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -74.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

1Life Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 5.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97% of the shares at 102.28% float percentage. In total, 318 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.56 Million shares (or 14.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $853.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 13.61 Million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $594.19 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4,078,663 shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 Million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about $97.92 Million.