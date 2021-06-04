Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Have Dipped -1.7% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares stood at 1,703,300 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $333.29, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $14.28 in intraday trading. The ZM share’s 52-week high remains $588.84, putting it -76.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $196.1. The company has a valuation of $97.68 Billion, with an average of 3.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.08.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the latest session, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $336.3 this Friday, May 28, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.58%, and 8.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.7%. Short interest in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw shorts transact 8.8 Million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $416, implying an increase of 24.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $250 and $540 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZM has been trading 62.02% off suggested target high and -24.99% from its likely low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zoom Video Communications, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares are -21.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.17% against 0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.4% this quarter before jumping 3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.05% annually.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. insiders hold 14.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.85% of the shares at 62.84% float percentage. In total, 1256 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.54 Million shares (or 5.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.03 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.4 Million shares, or about 5.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.98 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,463,422 shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.76 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 Million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about $932.54 Million.