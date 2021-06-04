ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Could Grow By 41.81% Or More

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares stood at 1,572,121 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.9, to imply a decline of -7.36% or -$3.25 in intraday trading. The ZIM share’s 52-week high remains $47.37, putting it -15.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.34. The company has a valuation of $4.7 Billion, with an average of 1.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZIM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.9, implying an increase of 0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIM has been trading 41.81% off suggested target high and -51.1% from its likely low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 103.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders hold 51.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.57% of the shares at 48.82% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by King Street Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.02 Million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 4.47 Million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $108.82 Million.

We also have Evermore Global Value Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Evermore Global Value Fd holds roughly 142,100 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.5 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $571.99 Thousand.