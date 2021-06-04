Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Have Dipped -3.19% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s traded shares stood at 794,400 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.36, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The YNDX share’s 52-week high remains $74.32, putting it -10.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.23. The company has a valuation of $23.99 Billion, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yandex N.V. (YNDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YNDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the latest session, Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $68.43 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.8%, and 4.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.19%. Short interest in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw shorts transact 6.44 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5903.12, implying an increase of 8663.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4260.54 and $6667.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YNDX has been trading 9798.11% off suggested target high and 6225.03% from its likely low.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yandex N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yandex N.V. (YNDX) shares are -4.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.52% against 20.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 342.9% this quarter before falling -37.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.03 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $543.1 Million and $789.27 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 89.4% before jumping 40.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.53% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Yandex N.V. insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.23% of the shares at 85.85% float percentage. In total, 574 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.82 Million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.31 Million shares, or about 5.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.13 Billion.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yandex N.V. (YNDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 21,808,438 shares. This is just over 6.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.1 Million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about $839.51 Million.