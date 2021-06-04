XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-66.2% year-to-date

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares stood at 10,663,355 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.02, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The XL share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -336.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.41. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 4.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for XL Fleet Corp. (XL), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.50- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.77%, and 22.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.2%. Short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw shorts transact 22.11 Million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 21.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XL has been trading 49.63% off suggested target high and -6.48% from its likely low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

XL Fleet Corp. insiders hold 30.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.97% of the shares at 25.92% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.83 Million shares (or 5.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.96 Million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 477,421 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 235.32 Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $3.33 Million.