Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Drops -82.05% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares stood at 1,033,745 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.91, to imply a decline of -3.42% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The WRAP share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -82.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.56. The company has a valuation of $300.17 Million, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 671.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WRAP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

After registering a -3.42% downside in the last session, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.11- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 13.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.86%, and 27.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.77%. Short interest in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw shorts transact 3.27 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.92, implying an increase of 25.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRAP has been trading 39.06% off suggested target high and 10.62% from its likely low.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wrap Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) shares are +40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.62% against 8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -44.4% this quarter before falling -9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 157.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Wrap Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 43.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.74% of the shares at 31.3% float percentage. In total, 109 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.01 Million shares (or 3.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 948.01 Thousand shares, or about 3.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 529,456 shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 324.46 Thousand, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $1.8 Million.