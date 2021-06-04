Why Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares stood at 657,072 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $187.54, to imply an increase of 1.79% or $3.29 in intraday trading. The ZS share’s 52-week high remains $230.88, putting it -23.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $96.59. The company has a valuation of $25.3 Billion, with an average of 3.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

After registering a 1.79% upside in the latest session, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $197.6 this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.51%, and 6.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.14%. Short interest in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw shorts transact 5.05 Million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $231.77, implying an increase of 23.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $200 and $260 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZS has been trading 38.64% off suggested target high and 6.64% from its likely low.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zscaler, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares are +21.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.83% against 5.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80% this quarter before falling -14.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $185.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending October 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $197.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.89 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -283.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 66.6% annually.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler, Inc. insiders hold 42.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.61% of the shares at 76.45% float percentage. In total, 766 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.81 Million shares (or 5.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.68 Million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.33 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,079,392 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $415.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 Million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about $332.92 Million.