Why Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares stood at 16,011,923 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.85, to imply an increase of 18.83% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The XERS share’s 52-week high remains $7.94, putting it -106.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $255.53 Million, with an average of 2.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XERS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

After registering a 18.83% upside in the last session, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.08- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.62%, and 4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.75%. Short interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw shorts transact 15.27 Million shares and set a 6.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 153.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XERS has been trading 185.71% off suggested target high and 133.77% from its likely low.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) shares are -8.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.2% against 16.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.4% this quarter before jumping 22.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 132.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.86 Million and $9.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 415.1% before jumping 44.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.91% of the shares at 52.43% float percentage. In total, 141 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.55 Million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.76 Million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.98 Million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $6.49 Million.