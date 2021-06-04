Why Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares stood at 2,042,607 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.23, to imply a decline of -3.67% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The VFF share’s 52-week high remains $20.32, putting it -98.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $827.23 Million, with an average of 2.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VFF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

After registering a -3.67% downside in the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.03 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10%, and -4.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.89%. Short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw shorts transact 5.83 Million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying an increase of 75.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.7 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VFF has been trading 154.15% off suggested target high and -14.96% from its likely low.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Village Farms International, Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.5% of the shares at 35.07% float percentage. In total, 130 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.57 Million shares (or 5.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 4.32 Million shares, or about 5.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $57.1 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 4,566,038 shares. This is just over 5.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.35 Million, or 5.35% of the shares, all valued at about $48.56 Million.