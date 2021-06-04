Why Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s traded shares stood at 5,521,113 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.75, to imply a decline of -1.08% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TRCH share’s 52-week high remains $4.83, putting it -75.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $400.3 Million, with an average of 6.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

After registering a -1.08% downside in the last session, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.04- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 9.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.02%, and 47.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 292.86%. Short interest in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw shorts transact 14.65 Million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.7, implying a decline of -1.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.7 and $2.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRCH has been trading -1.82% off suggested target high and -1.82% from its likely low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. insiders hold 13.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.34% of the shares at 9.64% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 1.09 Million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.99 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,223,256 shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $3.14 Million.