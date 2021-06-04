Why Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s traded shares stood at 1,477,804 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.38, to imply an increase of 5.13% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The TTM share’s 52-week high remains $23.7, putting it -1.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.17. The company has a valuation of $16.7 Billion, with an average of 1.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tata Motors Limited (TTM), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give TTM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

After registering a 5.13% upside in the latest session, Tata Motors Limited (TTM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.50 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and 20.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.63%. Short interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw shorts transact 8.89 Million shares and set a 6.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.44, implying an increase of 4.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.93 and $36.69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTM has been trading 56.93% off suggested target high and -53.25% from its likely low.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.9% annually.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Tata Motors Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.8% of the shares at 6.8% float percentage. In total, 234 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.68 Million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5.92 Million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $123.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 991,115 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 841.29 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $16.28 Million.