Why Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s traded shares stood at 1,752,847 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.9, to imply a decline of -3.24% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NXTD share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -282.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $47.98 Million, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NXTD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

After registering a -3.24% downside in the last session, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.954 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.37%, and 0.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.76%. Short interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.35, implying a decline of -61.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.35 and $0.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXTD has been trading -61.11% off suggested target high and -61.11% from its likely low.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.2% before jumping 10.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Nxt-ID, Inc. insiders hold 13.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.14% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 3.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.11 Million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.56 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 643,683 shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 131.62 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $185.59 Thousand.