Why Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s traded shares stood at 1,380,249 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $167.41, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $1.37 in intraday trading. The JNJ share’s 52-week high remains $173.65, putting it -3.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $133.65. The company has a valuation of $440.35 Billion, with an average of 7.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JNJ a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the latest session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $171.0 this Friday, May 28, jumping 2.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.83%, and -0.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 6.37%. Short interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw shorts transact 15.44 Million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $185.18, implying an increase of 10.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $160 and $204 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JNJ has been trading 21.86% off suggested target high and -4.43% from its likely low.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson & Johnson share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are +12.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.43% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.3% this quarter before jumping 9.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $22.19 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.97 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.61 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.45% annually.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson has its next earnings report out on July 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson & Johnson has a forward dividend ratio of 4.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.61%.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

Johnson & Johnson insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.34% of the shares at 69.4% float percentage. In total, 4203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 229.73 Million shares (or 8.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.76 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 189.69 Million shares, or about 7.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.18 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 74,106,614 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.18 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.83 Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $8.85 Billion.