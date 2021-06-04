Why General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares stood at 1,381,913 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.09, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The GIS share’s 52-week high remains $66.14, putting it -3.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.96. The company has a valuation of $39.02 Billion, with an average of 3.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for General Mills, Inc. (GIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GIS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.84.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the latest session, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.40 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.91%, and 3.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9%. Short interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw shorts transact 25.46 Million shares and set a 5.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.49, implying a decline of -2.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIS has been trading 10.78% off suggested target high and -21.98% from its likely low.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Mills, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares are +4.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.77% against 12.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.6% this quarter before falling -9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.34 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.25 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.02 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.25% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 29 and July 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Mills, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.6%.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

General Mills, Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.85% of the shares at 78.97% float percentage. In total, 1812 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 51.11 Million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 47.45 Million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.91 Billion.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 21,432,054 shares. This is just over 3.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.26 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $1.06 Billion.