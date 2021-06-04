Why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s traded shares stood at 75,503,228 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply an increase of 61.43% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The ADMP share’s 52-week high remains $2.34, putting it -107.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $168.24 Million, with an average of 4.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

After registering a 61.43% upside in the last session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.18 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 66.89%, and 47.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.94%. Short interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw shorts transact 6.59 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 32.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADMP has been trading 32.74% off suggested target high and 32.74% from its likely low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares are +113.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.94% against 16.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 60% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.66 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -23.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.42% of the shares at 8.46% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.73 Million shares (or 3.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.89 Million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.78 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,099,333 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $533.29 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 906.42 Thousand, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about $439.71 Thousand.