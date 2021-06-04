Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Could Grow By -29.08% Or More

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares stood at 5,691,046 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.23, to imply a decline of -4.94% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The WPG share’s 52-week high remains $17.55, putting it -314.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $103.47 Million, with an average of 21.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.16.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

After registering a -4.94% downside in the last session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.93- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 28.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 110.45%, and 77.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.02%. Short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw shorts transact 7.67 Million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -29.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPG has been trading -29.08% off suggested target high and -29.08% from its likely low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares are -54.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.32% against 2.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.2% this quarter before jumping 19.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $129.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.76 Million and $123.68 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.4% before jumping 5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders hold 1.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.02% of the shares at 30.44% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 5.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 809.91 Thousand shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.81 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 931,881 shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 664.13 Thousand, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $4.14 Million.