Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Could Grow By 85.48% Or More

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares stood at 4,544,659 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.87, to imply a decline of -5.6% or -$1.12 in intraday trading. The VUZI share’s 52-week high remains $32.43, putting it -71.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $1.19 Billion, with an average of 5.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VUZI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

After registering a -5.6% downside in the last session, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.30 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.59%, and -12.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.82%. Short interest in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw shorts transact 10.07 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.67, implying an increase of 67.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VUZI has been trading 85.48% off suggested target high and 58.98% from its likely low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vuzix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are +352.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.08% against -5.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.1% this quarter before jumping 30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.41 Million and $2.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.7% before jumping 112.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Vuzix Corporation insiders hold 6.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.84% of the shares at 37.43% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.68 Million shares (or 7.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd with 2.78 Million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $70.81 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 4,646,808 shares. This is just over 7.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 3.27% of the shares, all valued at about $47.59 Million.