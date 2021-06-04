VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) up 81.51% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 22.68% – Here’s What to Do Now

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares stood at 1,639,638 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply a decline of -4.42% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The VTGN share’s 52-week high remains $3.18, putting it -33.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $452.68 Million, with an average of 2.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTGN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

After registering a -4.42% downside in the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.80- this Thursday, May 27, jumping 15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.51%, and -10.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.68%. Short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw shorts transact 6.55 Million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.25, implying an increase of 204.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTGN has been trading 278.15% off suggested target high and 110.08% from its likely low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.59% of the shares at 81.79% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.3 Million shares (or 11.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 16.3 Million shares, or about 11.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.72 Million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 2,608,400 shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 1.6% of the shares, all valued at about $4.46 Million.