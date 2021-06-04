Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Dropped -6.46% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares stood at 1,807,234 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply a decline of -2.77% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The VISL share’s 52-week high remains $8.82, putting it -258.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $112.3 Million, with an average of 2.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VISL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

After registering a -2.77% downside in the last session, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.59- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.07%, and -6.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.36%. Short interest in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw shorts transact 5.44 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60, implying an increase of 2339.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VISL has been trading 2339.02% off suggested target high and 2339.02% from its likely low.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.2% before falling -33.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Vislink Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.3% of the shares at 25.35% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.92 Million shares (or 4.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 758.37 Thousand shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.22 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,154,500 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 707.83 Thousand, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about $2.07 Million.