Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares stood at 31,950,101 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.39, to imply an increase of 15.93% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The VTNR share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -15.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $485.86 Million, with an average of 110.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTNR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.33, implying an increase of 95.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTNR has been trading 166.24% off suggested target high and 38.45% from its likely low.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) shares are +1247.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 102.94% against 5.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 104% this quarter before jumping 120% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 61.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.83 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.37 Million and $37.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 150.2% before jumping 44% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -142.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy, Inc. insiders hold 29.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.9% of the shares at 23.94% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.52 Million shares (or 4.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tensile Capital Management, LP with 1.5 Million shares, or about 2.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.12 Million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,251,313 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $1.64 Million.