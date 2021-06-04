Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Can A Stock Be Down -5.478% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 3,272,626 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.28, to imply an increase of 4.3% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $32.5, putting it -216.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.97. The company has a valuation of $1.92 Billion, with an average of 6.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a 4.3% upside in the latest session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.34 this Friday, May 28, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.1%, and -18.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.78%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 15.65 Million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.5, implying an increase of 60.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLDR has been trading 191.83% off suggested target high and 16.73% from its likely low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. insiders hold 49.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.14% of the shares at 23.86% float percentage. In total, 145 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 2.44 Million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.87 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,957,751 shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 Million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $18.7 Million.