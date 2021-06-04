United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY): Can A Stock Be Up 8.04% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s traded shares stood at 1,377,463 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 6.51% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The UAMY share’s 52-week high remains $2.56, putting it -169.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $100.16 Million, with an average of 1.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UAMY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) trade information

After registering a 6.51% upside in the latest session, United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.947 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.76%, and 4.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.4%. Short interest in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) saw shorts transact 3.42 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.6, implying a decline of -36.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.6 and $0.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAMY has been trading -36.84% off suggested target high and -36.84% from its likely low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Major holders

United States Antimony Corporation insiders hold 14.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.29% of the shares at 9.74% float percentage. In total, 42 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.7 Million shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2Million shares, or about 1.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,832,784 shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 729.42 Thousand, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about $882.6 Thousand.