TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~336.45% year-to-date

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s traded shares stood at 1,067,816 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.76, to imply a decline of -3.09% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TTI share’s 52-week high remains $3.93, putting it -4.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $475.97 Million, with an average of 1.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

After registering a -3.09% downside in the last session, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.93- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.74%, and 51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 336.45%. Short interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw shorts transact 1.51 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying a decline of -0.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTI has been trading 6.38% off suggested target high and -6.91% from its likely low.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TETRA Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) shares are +372.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.09% against 34.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 111.1% this quarter before jumping 122.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $106.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $102.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $192.44 Million and $152.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -44.4% before falling -32.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 117.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29% annually.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

TETRA Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 4.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.75% of the shares at 55% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.06 Million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.37 Million shares, or about 4.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.89 Million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 6,444,988 shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.75 Million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about $9.01 Million.