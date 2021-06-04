Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Could Grow By 103.68% Or More

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 921,991 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $147.29, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $308, putting it -109.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.74. The company has a valuation of $22.72 Billion, with an average of 2.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TDOC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the latest session, Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $156.7 this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.06%, and -6.92% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -26.28%. Short interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw shorts transact 16.6 Million shares and set a 4.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $229.1, implying an increase of 55.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $162 and $300 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDOC has been trading 103.68% off suggested target high and 9.99% from its likely low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teladoc Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are -24.9% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -161.06% against 15.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -64.7% this quarter before falling -16.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $498.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $511.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220.67 Million and $282.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 125.8% before jumping 81.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -289.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.13% annually.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health, Inc. insiders hold 5.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.68% of the shares at 84.58% float percentage. In total, 1222 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.42 Million shares (or 9.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.62 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.95 Million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.17 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 8,405,387 shares. This is just over 5.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.45 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.82 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $693.64 Million.