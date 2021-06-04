Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Dipped -28.09% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s traded shares stood at 1,160,291 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply a decline of -3.43% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SRGA share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -134.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $186.52 Million, with an average of 1.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

After registering a -3.43% downside in the last session, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.98 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 14.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.68%, and -4.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.83%. Short interest in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw shorts transact 4.92 Million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.71, implying an increase of 178.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRGA has been trading 373.37% off suggested target high and 77.51% from its likely low.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $24.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.74 Million and $27.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.1% before jumping 3.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.59% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 13.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.92% of the shares at 77.39% float percentage. In total, 139 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.5 Million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krensavage Asset Management, LLC with 6.45 Million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.06 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2,607,381 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.33 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $5.1 Million.