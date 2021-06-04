Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL): Can A Stock Be Up 17.244% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 894,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 14.16% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $3.96, putting it -206.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.138. The company has a valuation of $2.4 Billion, with an average of 399.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 238.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a 14.16% upside in the last session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.49 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 13.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.47%, and 55.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 172.44%. Short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 256.26 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sundial Growers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are +97.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 111.54% against 16.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.31 Million and $10.07 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34% before jumping 8.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -63.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.79% of the shares at 4.83% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.67 Million shares (or 0.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.09 Million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.53 Million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFI 50 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 9,059,581 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 217.46 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $245.73 Thousand.