Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Have Surged 16.67% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares stood at 2,703,898 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.13, to imply a decline of -0.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The WISA share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -18.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $45.98 Million, with an average of 617.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 712.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WISA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the last session, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.72- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 12.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.48%, and 58.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.67%. Short interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw shorts transact 658.18 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.27, implying an increase of 124.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WISA has been trading 238.98% off suggested target high and 33.17% from its likely low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares are +58.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.06% against 17.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.9% this quarter before jumping 30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 169.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $348Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 247.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 16.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.54% of the shares at 10.23% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 125.7 Thousand shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $388.41 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Essex Investment Management Co Inc with 122.2 Thousand shares, or about 1.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $377.59 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 68,570 shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $211.88 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.38 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $115.5 Thousand.