Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s traded shares stood at 3,020,571 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.11, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The STEM share’s 52-week high remains $51.49, putting it -65.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $3.91 Billion, with an average of 2.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Stem, Inc. (STEM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STEM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the last session, Stem, Inc. (STEM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.40 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.44%, and 31.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.05%. Short interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) saw shorts transact 7.25 Million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 15.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STEM has been trading 35% off suggested target high and -3.57% from its likely low.

Stem, Inc. (STEM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.