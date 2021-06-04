Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) up 49.96% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 8.89% – Here’s What to Do Now

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s traded shares stood at 878,216 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.85, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $1.45 in intraday trading. The SCCO share’s 52-week high remains $83.29, putting it -17.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.45. The company has a valuation of $55.07 Billion, with an average of 1.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 9 analyst(s) give SCCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.03.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

After registering a 2.09% upside in the latest session, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $72.41 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.49%, and 1.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.89%. Short interest in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) saw shorts transact 5.55 Million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.62, implying a decline of -5.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42 and $94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCCO has been trading 32.67% off suggested target high and -40.72% from its likely low.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southern Copper Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) shares are +15.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 117.24% against 7.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 202.9% this quarter before jumping 63.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.67 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.41 Billion and $1.98 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 89.3% before jumping 43% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.06% annually.

SCCO Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southern Copper Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.8, with the share yield ticking at 4.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

Southern Copper Corporation insiders hold 89.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.18% of the shares at 74.54% float percentage. In total, 598 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.8 Million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $461.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 3.99 Million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $270.7 Million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,174,577 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 985.5 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $66.89 Million.